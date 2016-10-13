PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 13

Oct 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Snapchat's parent, recently renamed Snap Inc has hired
investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc for a potential initial public offering. nyti.ms/2e7fG5g
- Wells Fargo & Co's Chief Executive John Stumpf
announced his departure from the company following the scandal
surrounding its sales tactics. nyti.ms/2e7isrd
- Amazon.com Inc announced its streaming service-
Amazon Music Unlimited - that will compete directly with Spotify
and Apple Music. nyti.ms/2e7gR4E
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would eliminate
1,340 jobs as part of its long-standing restructuring plan. nyti.ms/2e7i8Zp
- Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
said on Wednesday that they were discussing a business
partnership. nyti.ms/2e7i3VM
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)