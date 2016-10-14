PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are the top stories on the
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that
it expected about $3 billion in operating profits to evaporate
over the next two quarters after its decision to ditch the
Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. nyti.ms/2e9MJ8S
- SoftBank Group Corp said it would form a new
investment fund that could invest up to $100 billion in
technology companies worldwide along with Saudi Arabia. nyti.ms/2e9N77r
- Verizon Communications Inc may seek to renegotiate
its $4.8 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's operating
business, after Verizon's top lawyer said that the hacking of
500 million Yahoo email accounts in 2014 had materially
diminished Yahoo's value. nyti.ms/2e9Lu9y
- Deutsche Bank AG has instituted a company-wide
hiring freeze as the lender looks to speed up efforts to reduce
costs and regain investor confidence. nyti.ms/2e9Ozqs
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)