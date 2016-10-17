PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 17

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Wells Fargo & Co disclosed on Friday that new account openings had taken a nose-dive since the scandal over illegal activity at the bank erupted: Bank executives said customers opened 25 percent fewer checking accounts and applied for 20 percent fewer credit cards in September compared with a year ago. nyti.ms/2dXb1k6
- Peter Thiel, the only prominent supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the high-tech community, is making his first donation in support of Trump's election. He will give $1.25 million through a combination of super PAC donations and funds given directly to the campaign, a person close to the investor said on Saturday. nyti.ms/2dZxaB0
- It is going to be expensive to pull America's largest territory out of its death spiral, Puerto Rico's outgoing governor warned on Friday. The island will "need the assistance of the federal government to bring this economic and humanitarian crisis to an end," said governor Alejandro García Padilla, addressing the panel that the Obama administration set up to handle the territory's staggering debt. nyti.ms/2dUX597
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.