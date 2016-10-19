PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a leadership transition at the top of the music industry, Sony Music announced on Tuesday that Rob Stringer would take over next year as chief executive, while Doug Morris, the company's chief since 2011, would become chairman. nyti.ms/2e0c6q8

- Disruptive Technology Advisers plans to announce on Wednesday that it has hired two veteran financial executives - Greg Kennedy, most recently of UBS, and Robert Williams Jr., a onetime president of Washington Mutual - as senior executives. nyti.ms/2dN8y9e

- BlackRock Inc, the world's largest publicly traded money manager, reported on Tuesday a slight increase in its earnings for the third quarter, thanks to strong flows into its exchange-traded funds business. The quarter also represented a milestone of sorts for BlackRock's chief executive, Laurence D. Fink, as assets under management, the most important gauge of a money manager's success, passed the $5 trillion mark. nyti.ms/2erdu3i

- Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday that it had gained a slight amount of traffic since its Sept. 22 disclosure that about 500 million accounts had been hacked. That appears to contradict Verizon's assertion last week that the damage to Yahoo's business from the breach could have been severe enough to set off a provision in the sale agreement that would allow Verizon to reopen the deal. nyti.ms/2egsMuh

- Preet Bharara, the United States attorney in Manhattan, is expected to select Lisa Zornberg as the new head of his criminal division, according to two people briefed on the plans. Zornberg, currently a white-collar criminal defense lawyer, previously spent more than a decade in the United States attorney's office, where her effective handling of a mob-related case led The Village Voice to call her "a tiny tornado of a prosecutor." nyti.ms/2eDEIJl (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)