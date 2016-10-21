PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
- Nintendo Co Ltd provided the first look at a new
console it is developing that will do double-duty as a portable
game system outside the home and one that will serve in the
traditional role, connected to television sets. nyti.ms/2eov914
- In a case that has raised concerns over freedom of speech
in Hong Kong's financial markets, a securities tribunal has
issued a trading ban against an American investor who criticized
the accounts of a Chinese property developer. The investor,
Andrew Left, the founder of the California-based firm Citron
Research, was barred on Wednesday from trading in Hong Kong for
five years. nyti.ms/2eozyOB
- Sequoia says it has hired its first female investment
partner in the United States. Jess Lee, 33, an entrepreneur and
the former chief executive of Polyvore, a fashion start-up that
allowed customers to clip, save, style and shop for clothing
online. She begins at Sequoia in November and will be a partner
in the firm's current fund. nyti.ms/2du1Vrf
- It has been a bruising year for hedge funds. Big bets have
been disastrous, investors have voiced discontent and some
managers have been forced to rewrite their playbooks or call it
quits. And now, there is new data to rub salt into the
industry's wounds: Over the last three months, investors pulled
$28 billion out of hedge funds, according to the research firm
Hedge Fund Research. It is the biggest quarterly outflow of
dollars since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009. nyti.ms/2e6fQH3
