PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 27

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Microsoft Corp, based in Redmond, Washington, on Wednesday, unveiled a desktop personal computer that turns into a digital drafting table. Surface Studio, as the new device is called, is the company's first desktop PC, and a reminder of Microsoft's growing presence in the hardware side of the industry that it once left entirely to its partners. nyti.ms/2dMDp4P
- The makers of the Auvi-Q, an EpiPen alternative taken off the market last year, announced on Wednesday that they would bring it back in 2017. The move is certain to be welcomed by many patients and lawmakers, who have denounced the rising price of EpiPens and the lack of strong competition. nyti.ms/2dME86b
- This week Bank of America Corp, MasterCard Inc and several financial start-ups announced new tools - known as chatbots - that will allow customers to ask questions about their financial accounts, initiate transactions and get financial advice via text messages or services like Facebook Messenger and Amazon's Echo tower. nyti.ms/2dMCOQR (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.