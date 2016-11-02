PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 2

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In the latest hit to the bank, Wells Fargo and Co has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the bank of overcharging hundreds of thousands of homeowners for appraisals ordered after the homeowners defaulted on their mortgage loans. nyti.ms/2ftpVRC
- Airbnb on Tuesday avoided a potential class-action lawsuit by customers who accused hosts of racial discrimination when a federal judge ruled that the company's arbitration policy prohibited its users from suing. nyti.ms/2e0AiLC
- Teneo, the corporate consulting firm with ties to the Clintons, filed papers to sue Ed Rollins, a Republican strategist and chairman of a Donald Trump super PAC, for defamation and breach of contract over comments made about the firm in recent days. nyti.ms/2ec3iLL
- African-Americans are failing to vote at the robust levels they did four years ago in several states that could help decide the presidential election, creating a vexing problem for Hillary Clinton as she clings to a deteriorating lead over Donald Trump with election day just a week away. nyti.ms/2ey0fyt
- Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Co of Canada early Tuesday, concluding contract talks with the three Detroit-based automakers. nyti.ms/2eZxM5m
- Meeting reporters, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria said his country's social fabric was "better than before" the war, and rejected political changes until government forces had prevailed. nyti.ms/2evOOaF
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.