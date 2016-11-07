PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The investigation into emissions fraud at Volkswagen reached the very top of the company on Sunday after the carmaker said that the chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch, is suspected by German prosecutors of violating securities laws. nyti.ms/2fufGcH

- The FBI director, James Comey, told Congress on Sunday that he had seen no evidence in a recently discovered trove of emails to change his conclusion that Hillary Clinton should face no charges over her handling of classified information. nyti.ms/2fu7xVs

- Against a backdrop of rising political acrimony, Theresa May, the British prime minister, warned critics on Sunday not to thwart her timetable for withdrawal from the European Union. nyti.ms/2fucnST

- Dentsu Inc, Japan's largest advertising agency, said its offices were raided by the Labor Ministry on Monday. nyti.ms/2fuk6QN (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)