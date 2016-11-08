PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Banks like Citigroup and Wells Fargo of the
United States, TD Bank of Canada and Mizuho of Japan
have come under fire for their role in bankrolling the North
Dakota oil pipeline. nyti.ms/2fbsVjP
- A federal jury on Monday ordered Rolling Stone and one of
its writers to pay $3 million in damages to a University of
Virginia administrator over a discredited article two years ago
about a supposed gang rape at the university. nyti.ms/2fbqnSQ
-In one of President Obama's last major healthcare
initiatives, the administration is stepping up enforcement of
laws that require equal insurance coverage for mental and
physical illnesses. nyti.ms/2fbtN8n
-On Monday, China passed a law to help cyberattacks and help
prevent acts of terrorism, after business groups around the
world petitioned for the Chinese government to rethink the
proposed law which would hurt foreign companies. nyti.ms/2fbErf5
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)