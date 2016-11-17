PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Congressional Democrats, divided and struggling for a path from the electoral wilderness, are constructing an agenda to align with many proposals of President-elect Donald Trump that put him at odds with his own party. nyti.ms/2fyMHWX

- An emotional Hillary Clinton on Wednesday asked her supporters not to lose heart after a crushing election loss and to continue working for a better country. nyti.ms/2fyH0be

- President-elect Donald Trump said his transition was not in disarray, assailing news media reports about firings and infighting and insisting in an early-morning Twitter burst that everything was going "so smoothly". nyti.ms/2fyMLpw

- Over the past few months, a laid-off Wal-Mart employee named Wang Shishu, has helped organize a national movement in China against the retail giant. nyti.ms/2fyOniO

- The federal authorities will announce a roughly $264 million settlement with the JP Morgan Chase and its Hong Kong subsidiary, according to people briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. tp://nyti.ms/2fyG7zq

- Wall Street banks are still too big to fail, and the hundreds of thousands of pages of regulations created in the eight years since the crisis are not adequate protection against another financial shock, says Neel Kashkari of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. nyti.ms/2fyOZp1