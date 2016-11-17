PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the
- Congressional Democrats, divided and struggling for a path
from the electoral wilderness, are constructing an agenda to
align with many proposals of President-elect Donald Trump that
put him at odds with his own party. nyti.ms/2fyMHWX
- An emotional Hillary Clinton on Wednesday asked her
supporters not to lose heart after a crushing election loss and
to continue working for a better country. nyti.ms/2fyH0be
- President-elect Donald Trump said his transition was not
in disarray, assailing news media reports about firings and
infighting and insisting in an early-morning Twitter
burst that everything was going "so smoothly". nyti.ms/2fyMLpw
- Over the past few months, a laid-off Wal-Mart
employee named Wang Shishu, has helped organize a national
movement in China against the retail giant. nyti.ms/2fyOniO
- The federal authorities will announce a roughly $264
million settlement with the JP Morgan Chase and its Hong
Kong subsidiary, according to people briefed on the matter who
spoke on the condition of anonymity. tp://nyti.ms/2fyG7zq
- Wall Street banks are still too big to fail, and the
hundreds of thousands of pages of regulations created in the
eight years since the crisis are not adequate protection against
another financial shock, says Neel Kashkari of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. nyti.ms/2fyOZp1
