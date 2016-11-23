PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories on the
- President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had no
intention of pressing for an investigation into Hillary
Clinton's use of a private email server or the financial
operations of her family's foundation. nyti.ms/2gA67M8
- Facebook has developed software to suppress posts
from appearing in people's news feeds in specific geographic
areas, according to three current and former Facebook employees.
The feature was created to help Facebook get into China, a
market where the social network has been blocked. nyti.ms/2gA3iut
- A federal judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on
Tuesday against an Obama administration regulation expanding by
millions the number of workers who would be eligible for
time-and-a-half overtime pay. The regulation was scheduled to
take effect on Dec. 1. It would raise the salary limit below
which workers automatically qualified for overtime pay to
$47,476 from $23,660. nyti.ms/2gA5AKd
- George Soros says he will commit $10 million from his
personal foundation to combat a rise in hate crimes that he
linked to the "incendiary rhetoric" of President-elect Donald
Trump's campaign. He said he was "deeply troubled" by hundreds
of reports of possible hate crimes since the election. nyti.ms/2gA6TJ6
