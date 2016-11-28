PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 28

Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the
- President-elect Donald Trump said he had fallen short in
popular vote in the general election only because millions of
people had voted illegally. He wrote, "In addition to winning
the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if
you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally". nyti.ms/2fUOjrc
- Uber showed up in Europe in late 2011, and has faced vocal
opposition. The heated battles will culminate on Tuesday in
arguments before the European Court of Justice which will most
likely determine how Uber can operate across the European Union,
one of the company's largest international markets. nyti.ms/2fUR5ga
- Nearly three weeks after the election, Hillary Clinton's
campaign said it would participate in a recount process in
Wisconsin incited by a third-party candidate and would join any
potential recounts in two other closely contested states,
Pennsylvania and Michigan. nyti.ms/2fUSOSH
