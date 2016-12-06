PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon has created a small grocery store in Seattle that will allow customers to take drinks, prepared meals and other items off shelves and walk out without having to wait in a checkout line. It planned to open the store to the public early next year and that it would offer chef-made meal kits with ingredients for quickly preparing dinners at home. nyti.ms/2gx5Wxx

- Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft said they have teamed up to fight the spread of terrorist content over the web by sharing technology and information to reduce the flow of terrorist propaganda across their services. The group plans to create a kind of shared digital database, "fingerprinting" all of the terrorist content that is flagged. By collectively tracking that information, the companies said they could make sure a video posted on Twitter, for instance, did not appear later on Facebook. nyti.ms/2gxbzvv

- The international oil industry agreed to pay billions of dollars to the Mexican government for rights to drill in the country's portions of the Gulf of Mexico. The companies made a big bet that oil and natural gas prices would eventually rebound enough to make additional exploration and drilling profitable. The sale was a validation of Mexico's decision to open its former government-monopoly energy business to foreign investment and expertise. nyti.ms/2gxajIO

- Uber acquired artificial intelligence start-up Geometric Intelligence. The new research arm will be called Uber's A.I. Labs and all 15 people from the start-up will be absorbed by Uber. Uber said it hoped that through the acquisition, the new team could harness the wealth of data it collects from the millions of daily Uber rides. nyti.ms/2gxdTTf

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)