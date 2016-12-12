PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Middle-class Chinese are using new technology to move
their wealth out of the country and into American investments,
from San Francisco to New York. nyti.ms/2hknwpl
- Boeing Co announced a $16.6 billion deal on Sunday
to sell planes to Iran, which for decades had been economically
blacklisted by the United States. The company, instead, chose to
emphasize how many jobs the sale would support. nyti.ms/2hkeJGR
- Rex Tillerson, Exxon Mobil's chief executive and a
secretary of state candidate, has a relationship with Russia
that could be both a strength and his Achilles' heel. nyti.ms/2gqSmLf
- President-elect Donald Trump, defending his recent phone
call with Taiwan's president, asserted in an interview broadcast
on Sunday that the United States was not bound by the 'One
China' policy, the 44-year diplomatic understanding that
underpins America's relationship with its biggest rival. nyti.ms/2gC7Ejy
- A Massachusetts start-up is part of a new wave of efforts
in the United States, Europe and Asia to improve battery
technologies as consumers demand more from phones and cars. nyti.ms/2hetxX3
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)