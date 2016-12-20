PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 20

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which led a $1.2 billion investment in OneWeb, a maker of satellites for internet access, said it was continuing to invest in new technology and supporting job creation in the United States. nyti.ms/2hOSzMY
- U.S. federal agency National Transportation Safety Board asked technology companies to add the locations of grade crossings into digital maps and to provide alerts for drivers. nyti.ms/2hOUZLw
- International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde was found guilty on charges of misusing public funds during her time as France's finance minister. nyti.ms/2hP1U7G
- A founder of the hedge fund, Platinum Partners, and six others were charged in what federal prosecutors said was a scheme that over-valued the assets and misrepresented their performance. nyti.ms/2hP3WVj
- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the University of Baltimore underscored the central bank's satisfaction with an economic expansion that is in its eighth year. nyti.ms/2hP2LW4 (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.