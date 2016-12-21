PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 21

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Brazilian companies Odebrecht SA and Braskem SA , which were under investigation on bribery charges both in the United States and abroad, are expected to reach a settlement and could pay a total of $3 billion, with the bulk likely to go to Brazil. nyti.ms/2hTs0pV
- Adam Messinger, Twitter Inc's chief technology officer, said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that he was leaving the company. His departure follows that of Adam Bain, Twitter's chief operating officer, who exited last month. nyti.ms/2hTk6wZ
- Volkswagen AG agreed on Tuesday to buy back or fix the remaining diesel cars caught up in its emissions cheating scandal, at an expected cost of about $1 billion, in what has become one of the United States' largest consumer class-action settlements ever. nyti.ms/2hTel2c
- Nielsen Holdings Plc, a ratings and consumer-research company that has been struggling to adapt to a changing media landscape, announced Tuesday that it was buying Gracenote, a specialist in entertainment data, from Tribune Media Co for $560 million. nyti.ms/2hTgQ4D (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.