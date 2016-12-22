PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 22

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
* Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in 12 countries in a scheme lasting two decades, prosecutors said. Odebrecht and its affiliated petrochemical firm, Braskem, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court and together will pay at least $3.5 billion in penalties in a case brought by authorities in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland. nyti.ms/2i32qME
- Uber Technologies Inc, which defied California state regulators who said the service was illegal, stopped the autonomous car program in San Francisco after only a week. nyti.ms/2i37PDp
- The United States has placed a unit of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd back on its blacklist of notorious marketplaces known for selling counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property rights. nyti.ms/2i35EQm
- The board of California's state public pension system, Calpers, voted to lower expectations for future investment returns, a step that will increase pressure on the budgets of towns and cities across the state. nyti.ms/2i3fx0m
- President-elect Donald Trump met with the chief executives of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp and said his goal was to try to "bring costs down." nyti.ms/2i33iko (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.