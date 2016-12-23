PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Deutsche Bank announced late on Thursday that
it had reached a tentative $7.2 billion deal to resolve a
federal investigation into its sale of toxic mortgage
securities, capping months of negotiations that weighed heavily
on the bank's stock price and reputation. nyti.ms/2hf0tOK
- United States authorities have accused British bank
Barclays Plc and two former executives of fraudulently
misleading the public in the sale of tens of billions of dollars
in securities backed by home mortgages. nyti.ms/2hf2mer
- President-elect Donald Trump's latest missive on military
spending suggests that Boeing Co has perhaps swayed him
more than its rival Lockheed Martin Corp. Now, he is
preparing to pit one off the other to try to decrease the cost
of new fighter jets, military analysts said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2heUwkR
- Ikea has reached a tentative settlement to pay $50 million
to three American families whose young children were killed
after the Swedish furniture company's furniture fell on them,
lawyers for the families said. nyti.ms/2heUEAR
- The United States economy grew at an annual rate of 3.5
percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace in two years and
more than the government had previously estimated. The growth
spurt, however, is not expected to last, as consumers and
businesses pull back. nyti.ms/2heXeqC
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)