PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 30

- President Obama struck back at Russia on Thursday for its
efforts to influence the 2016 election, ejecting 35 suspected
Russian intelligence operatives from the United States and
imposing sanctions on Russia's two leading intelligence
services. nyti.ms/2hSxPRo
- President-elect Donald Trump edged away on Thursday from
his dismissive stance on American assessments of Russian
hacking, saying he would meet with intelligence officials next
week "to be updated on the facts" after the Obama administration
announced sanctions against Moscow. nyti.ms/2ijFPvJ
- A cease-fire between Syria's government and the weakened
rebel forces arrayed against it took effect early Friday, but
violations were reported within hours. nyti.ms/2ie0R0X
- China's Ministry of Public Security opened the line last
month to answer questions about the new law regulating foreign
nonprofit organizations, which takes effect on Sunday. But this
week and last, calls went unanswered, exemplifying the
uncertainty that still surrounds the law, raising concern among
thousands of nongovernmental organizations about their ability
to continue their work in the new year. nyti.ms/2iL9Fwj
- The auto-parts maker Takata is nearing a sweeping
settlement with federal prosecutors over airbags that can
violently explode, according to two people briefed on the
discussions. nyti.ms/2inVhcG
- An Argentine court reopened an investigation on Thursday
into accusations that former President Cristina Fernández de
Kirchner sought a secret deal with Iran in connection with the
1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires. nyti.ms/2hy88ba
