PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 30

- President Obama struck back at Russia on Thursday for its efforts to influence the 2016 election, ejecting 35 suspected Russian intelligence operatives from the United States and imposing sanctions on Russia's two leading intelligence services. nyti.ms/2hSxPRo

- President-elect Donald Trump edged away on Thursday from his dismissive stance on American assessments of Russian hacking, saying he would meet with intelligence officials next week "to be updated on the facts" after the Obama administration announced sanctions against Moscow. nyti.ms/2ijFPvJ

- A cease-fire between Syria's government and the weakened rebel forces arrayed against it took effect early Friday, but violations were reported within hours. nyti.ms/2ie0R0X

- China's Ministry of Public Security opened the line last month to answer questions about the new law regulating foreign nonprofit organizations, which takes effect on Sunday. But this week and last, calls went unanswered, exemplifying the uncertainty that still surrounds the law, raising concern among thousands of nongovernmental organizations about their ability to continue their work in the new year. nyti.ms/2iL9Fwj

- The auto-parts maker Takata is nearing a sweeping settlement with federal prosecutors over airbags that can violently explode, according to two people briefed on the discussions. nyti.ms/2inVhcG

- An Argentine court reopened an investigation on Thursday into accusations that former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner sought a secret deal with Iran in connection with the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires. nyti.ms/2hy88ba

