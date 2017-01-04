PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 4

Jan 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Timothy G. Massad, the top United States derivatives regulator, said on Tuesday that he would step down as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission when Donald Trump becomes president on Jan. 20. nyti.ms/2iGCV6O

- Euronext NV said on Tuesday that it had offered to buy the French arm of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's majority-owned clearing business, as the British company looks to win regulatory approval for a merger with Deutsche Boerse. nyti.ms/2iGDXA1

- Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it would scrap plans to build a small-car assembly plant in Mexico that President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized. Trump also threatened to impose tariffs on cars made in Mexico by General Motors Co. nyti.ms/2hPJvbA

- Anthony Atkinson, an acclaimed British economist who pioneered the study of changes in the distribution of wealth and income, allowing for a better understanding of poverty and inequality, died on Sunday in Oxford, England. He was 72. nyti.ms/2hOpn4E (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)