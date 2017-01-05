PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 5

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
Jan 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Apple Inc, complying with what it said was a request from Chinese authorities, removed news apps created by The New York Times from its app store in China late last month. nyti.ms/2iS9agQ
- Struggling with sagging sales over another crucial holiday shopping season, Macy's Inc announced on Wednesday that it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs as part of a continuing plan to cut costs and close 100 stores. nyti.ms/2hUMHBj
- The digital publishing company Medium on Wednesday laid off 50 employees - a third of its staff - as part of a larger redefinition of its business model, its founder announced in a blog post. nyti.ms/2iKHKMk
- Genetic engineering start-up Synthego said Wednesday that it had raised $41 million in a new round of financing. The round includes the participation of Jennifer Doudna, the biochemist who helped discover the Crispr-Cas9 gene-editing technique that made altering DNA significantly easier. nyti.ms/2iDfAmm
- Hulu, one of several companies vying to create a lower-cost alternative to cable bundles, will include CBS when its streaming television service is unveiled this year, the company announced on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2j6OYqB
May 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.
* G. Willi-Food International Ltd says "expect 2017 to be a positive year for Willi-Food" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: