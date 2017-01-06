PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Thursday, federal regulators announced a $5 million settlement with Jon Corzine, who ran MF Global when it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2011 and lost more than $1 billion in customer money. The settlement, reached unanimously at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the waning days of the Obama administration and approved by a federal judge this week, caps a long-running spectacle that derailed Corzine's career and spurred a number of congressional, criminal and regulatory investigations. nyti.ms/2iOB5RC

- China intends to spend more than $360 billion through 2020 on renewable power sources like solar and wind, the government's energy agency said on Thursday. The agency said in a statement that China would create more than 13 million jobs in the renewable energy sector by 2020, curb the growth of greenhouse gasses that contribute to global warming and reduce the amount of soot that in recent days has blanketed Beijing and other Chinese cities in a noxious cloud of smog. nyti.ms/2iHXRu1

- Frontier Airlines - known for offering scant legroom and low prices for rides on planes that have wild animals painted on the tails - is preparing an initial public offering, people with knowledge of the deal said. The Denver-based company has tapped Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore to manage the debut, the people said. nyti.ms/2iWHTto (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)