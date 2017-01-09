PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian warplanes have carried out airstrikes to support Turkey's offensive in northern Syria against the Islamic State, an important evolution in a budding Russian-Turkish partnership. nyti.ms/2jiYVl2

- Advisers to President-elect Donald J. Trump's transition team, facing complaints from Democrats that they are trying to jam nominees through confirmation hearings, said on Sunday they were confident all the appointees would be approved by the Senate. nyti.ms/2iT8GHF

- Turning attention away from her and toward Donald J. Trump, Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes to call out the president-elect for mocking a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. nyti.ms/2iTk2eC

- Uber Technologies Inc on Sunday unveiled Movement, a stand-alone website it hopes will persuade city planners to consider Uber as part of urban development and transit systems in the future.

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Volkswagen AG executive who faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, two people with knowledge of the arrest said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2jsSf87

- Amid nationwide marches, highway blockades and looting stemming from widespread outrage over an increase in gas prices, President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico went on national television to appeal for understanding.

- Mexican officials said on Sunday that they had arrested an American citizen in connection with the shooting of an American diplomat in Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city. (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)