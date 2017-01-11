PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 11

Jan 11 The following are the top stories on the
- Volkswagen AG is on the verge of pleading
guilty to criminal charges and paying $4.3 billion in fines, in
a deal that would resolve a federal criminal investigation into
its cheating on vehicle emissions tests, the automaker said on
Tuesday. nyti.ms/2jtdNNH
- The publisher of The Daily Mirror, a left-wing British
tabloid, said on Tuesday it was in early-stage talks to acquire
a minority stake in a new company that would include assets of
the Northern & Shell Media Group, which publishes two rival
right-wing tabloids, The Daily Express and The Daily Star. nyti.ms/2j64abm
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is pushing further into
the very sector that it helped to disrupt with a $2.6 billion
bid for Intime Retail Group Co Ltd, a department store
and mall operator in China. Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce
behemoth, already owned 28 percent of Intime, which is listed in
Hong Kong, and made an offer with Shen Guo Jun, the founder of
the department store chain, to take the company private. nyti.ms/2j66u27
- Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have hired a top
political operative to lead the next phase of their
philanthropic work at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the
limited liability company they set up in 2015 to conduct
charitable efforts. David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama's
2008 presidential campaign and is chief adviser and a board
member at Uber, is leaving the ride-hailing company to join the
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as president of policy and advocacy.
nyti.ms/2jtfiLE
- John Carlin, who was the Justice Department's top national
security lawyer, has moved to the law firm Morrison & Foerster
to lead its global risk and crisis management practice, the firm
announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2iDPU6a
