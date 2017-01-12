PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal prosecutors announced criminal charges on
Wednesday against six Volkswagen executives for
their roles in the company's emissions-cheating scandal, a sharp
turn by a departing administration that is trying to remake its
image of being soft on corporate crime. nyti.ms/2iisli6
- A special prosecutor investigating the corruption scandal
that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment summoned the
de facto head of Samsung for questioning on Wednesday, calling
him a bribery suspect. The de facto leader, Jay Lee, the vice
chairman of Samsung' will be questioned on Thursday, according
to the special prosecutor's office, which recommended that he
also be investigated on suspicion of perjury. nyti.ms/2jGiube
- Dina Powell, who runs many of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
philanthropic initiatives, will soon leave the company
for a new role as adviser in the Trump White House, according to
multiple people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2imk9kl
- Facebook Inc is increasingly owning up to its role
as one of the world's largest distributors of information by
taking more responsibility for the millions of stories that flow
through its site. On Wednesday, the social network made its
latest move to acknowledge that role by announcing the Facebook
Journalism Project. The effort calls for the company to forge
deeper ties with publishers by collaborating on publishing tools
and features before they are released. nyti.ms/2iIT4W6
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)