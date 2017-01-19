PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 19

Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Representative Tom Price, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, promised on Wednesday to make sure people do not "fall through the cracks" if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. nyti.ms/2k2rLX7

- JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $55 million to settle an investigation into whether it charged thousands of African-American and Hispanic borrowers higher interest rates on mortgages than white customers. nyti.ms/2jzORYx

- President-elect Trump will take office on Friday with less popular support than any new president in modern times, according to an array of surveys, a sign that he has failed to rally Americans behind him. nyti.ms/2iTRfIC

- A South Korean court on Thursday blocked a prosecutor's attempt to arrest Jay Y. Lee, the leader of Samsung, saying there was not enough evidence that Lee had bribed President Park Geun-hye, in a scandal that led to her impeachment. nyti.ms/2jBlmFz

- Trump, in a free-flowing speech Wednesday night at a dinner honoring his running mate, Mike Pence, jabbed at his new Republican allies and his critics alike, questioned the ethics of "super PACs" and talked about creating a "merit-based" immigration system. nyti.ms/2k2eT36

- President Obama made clear on Wednesday that he finds some ideas advanced by Trump so alarming that he laid out markers that would draw him back into the fray. nyti.ms/2iDSdu1

(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)