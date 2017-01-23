PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the South Korean conglomerate, blamed battery manufacturing problems and design flaws for the embarrassing and costly failure of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. nyti.ms/2jHjIjG

- After President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have vowed to repeal and replace the health law, about 27 percent of people under 65 are thought to have some sort of pre-existing condition that will most likely leave them without individual insurance if the law is repealed, according to a recent study. nyti.ms/2jHe5C0

- Jeh Johnson, who has stepped down as secretary of Homeland Security, is rejoining the New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where he formerly worked. nyti.ms/2jH8trk

- Long Island Power Authority has reached an agreement with Deepwater Wind to drop a much larger farm - 15 turbines capable of running 50,000 average homes - into the ocean about 35 miles from Montauk. If approved by the utility board on Wednesday, the $1 billion installation could become the first of several in a 256-square-mile parcel, with room for as many as 200 turbines. nyti.ms/2jHaovX

- At least 14 activists and workers have been detained since labor unrest began last month in Bangladesh, source of much of the world's clothing. Protests over low wages had erupted at dozens of garment factories in Bangladesh, one of the top suppliers of clothing for global brands like H&M AB and Gap Inc. nyti.ms/2jHhkJN

- The news media world found itself in a state of shock on Sunday, a day after President Donald Trump declared himself in "a running war with the media" and the president's press secretary, Sean Spicer, used his first appearance on the White House podium to deliver a fiery jeremiad against the press. nyti.ms/2jHiogL

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)