PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31

- The reaction from major American companies to President
Trump's order on Friday restricting entry to the United States
by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations and all
refugees has ranged from silence to outrage.
- Amazon and Expedia stepped up their
opposition to the immigration order with filings that were part
of a lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration,
arguing that the order will hurt their businesses.
- In its latest controversy, Deutsche bank agreed
to pay $425 million on charges it helped investors launder money
through Moscow, New York and London.
- A lawsuit filed Monday accused three makers of insulin -
Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co
, of conspiring to drive up the prices of their
lifesaving drugs, harming patients who were being asked to pay
for a growing share of their drug bills.
- Concerns about regulatory approval have weighed on
Walgreens Boots Alliance's bid to buy a top drugstore
rival, Rite Aid, as the two cut the price of the deal
while pushing back the expected closing date by six months.
- Eike Batista, the fugitive oil-and-mining tycoon wanted in
connection with Brazil's far-reaching corruption investigation,
flew home from New York on Monday and surrendered to the police,
who placed him temporarily in a notoriously overcrowded prison.
nyti.ms/2jxpsL6
