PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2

Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Anthony Scaramucci, an investment firm founder and a
Republican donor, will not be taking a senior job at the White
House as previously announced, a senior administration official
said Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ksRZWx
- Sales for social media giant Facebook grew 51
percent in the most recent quarter, and even a jury verdict that
went against the company earlier in the day did little to
diminish enthusiasm about its finances. nyti.ms/2ksSikt
- A partnership with H&R Block shows IBM's strategy
for artificial intelligence: Watson will be a smart assistant
tailored for specific industries. nyti.ms/2ksGOgO
- Rex W. Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive
of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday
in a 56-to-43 vote to become the nation's 69th secretary of
state just as serious strains have emerged with important
international allies. nyti.ms/2ksFVES
- Bosch will pay $327.5 million to vehicle owners in the
United States over claims that it helped devise software used to
cheat on emissions tests. nyti.ms/2ksQZSn
- SoFi, or Social Finance as it is officially known,
announced Tuesday that it was acquiring a company, Zenbanx,
allowing SoFi to offer checking accounts, credit cards and
international money transfers to its customers. nyti.ms/2ksFhXL
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)