PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick plans to step down from the president's council, after internal pressure from employees and a social media backlash. nyti.ms/2jJwrRe

- Stephen A. Feinberg, founder of Cerberus Capital Management, is in discussions to join the Trump administration, the firm disclosed on Thursday. nyti.ms/2jJAfBT

- Republicans on Thursday took one of their first steps to officially dismantle Obama-era environmental regulations by easing restrictions on coal mining, bolstering an industry that President Trump has made a symbol of America's neglected heartland. nyti.ms/2jJyHYy

- Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said it would put the brakes on its relationship with Ivanka Trump and it removed her brand from a list on its site. nyti.ms/2jJxErO

- John Cryan, chief executive of Deutsche Bank, apologized in especially contrite terms on Thursday for the long list of misdeeds that tarnished the German lender's reputation and cost it billions of euros in fines and settlements, adding that bonuses of top managers would be cut. nyti.ms/2jJyKUm

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)