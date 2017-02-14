PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 14

Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New data published by OPEC shows its members are largely sticking to an agreement to limit production. But questions remain about whether they can hold together. nyti.ms/2kNIbWN

- Gerard Baker, the editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal, vigorously defended his newspaper's coverage of President Trump on Monday, rejecting suggestions that the Journal had not been aggressive enough. nyti.ms/2kNFrZu

- The Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood film financier, to be secretary of the Treasury Department on Monday. nyti.ms/2kNFbK0

- Maurice Greenberg, the often combative former chief executive of American International Group, began a news media counteroffensive on Monday to repair his legacy days after the bruising end to his 12-year court battle with the New York State attorney general. nyti.ms/2kNHi00

- Spain's national court on Monday ordered a criminal inquiry into whether a former governor of the country's central bank and seven other regulatory officials knowingly ignored financial problems at Bankia, the giant savings bank whose near collapse prompted Spain's banking bailout in 2012. nyti.ms/2kNLZXZ

