PRESS DIGEST- The New York Times business news - Feb 16

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
- Union organizers fell far short on Wednesday in a bid to enlist workers at Boeing's South Carolina facilities in what was widely viewed as an early test of labor's strength in the Trump era. nyti.ms/2kV0SYp
- The fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination to be labor secretary on Wednesday as Republican senators turned sharply against him, the latest defeat for a White House besieged by infighting and struggling for traction even with a Republican-controlled Congress. nyti.ms/2kV7shy
- Soon after Yahoo disclosed the first of two enormous data breaches that threatened to upend a $4.8 billion deal it had reached with Verizon Communications, the embattled company began to confront an unpleasant potential future. nyti.ms/2kV4KsD
- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, sparred with House Republicans on Wednesday about the value of financial regulation and the effectiveness of monetary policy in a testy session that showed the gulf between the central bank and the conservatives who control Capitol Hill. nyti.ms/2kV7EgM (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
