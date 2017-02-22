PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22

Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo and Verizon said that they had agreed to shave $350 million from the price that Verizon would pay to buy Yahoo's core internet businesses. The revised agreement, now valued at $4.48 billion, paves the way for the deal to proceed to a shareholder vote as early as April. nyti.ms/2lmkO6X

- Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News after his glib remarks about pedophilia by Roman Catholic priests and his endorsement of sexual relations with boys as young as 13 drew widespread condemnation from many of the conservatives who had long stood by him. Yiannopoulos's had lost his speaking slot at the pre-eminent conservative conference, had a book deal canceled and, resigned under pressure from his job as a senior editor at Breitbart News. nyti.ms/2lmqUE3

- Norton Rose Fulbright and Chadbourne & Parke, will merge into a single entity with more than 4,000 lawyers and expected annual revenue just under $2 billion. The combined firm will be known as Norton Rose Fulbright. The combination with Chadbourne will give the new firm about 1,000 lawyers in the United States, including more than 300 in New York and around 130 in Washington. nyti.ms/2lmmg9f

- President Trump said that the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States since his inauguration was "horrible" and "painful," reacting publicly for the first time to mounting threats targeting Jewish people and institutions after he drew criticism for being slow to condemn them. nyti.ms/2lmkeWG

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)