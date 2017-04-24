PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on
- Tucker Carlson will assume Fox News's 8 p.m. time slot on
Monday, the first time in nearly two decades that Bill O'Reilly
will not be kicking off Fox News's prime-time lineup. nyti.ms/2p7So0C
- Fox News faced new sexual harassment allegations on Sunday
as Alisyn Camerota, a former anchor, accused the former Fox News
chief Roger Ailes of saying "grossly inappropriate" things to
her and once inviting her to a hotel room when she asked for new
opportunities at work. nyti.ms/2p7OrZG
- American Airlines Group Inc suspended a flight
attendant after an altercation on Friday in which the attendant
took a stroller from a woman traveling with two young children
and then argued with other passengers. nyti.ms/2p7Mxbv
- Kristina Johnson, an engineer who developed technology
critical to 3-D movies and served as under secretary in the
United States Energy Department before founding a hydroelectric
company, will be appointed chancellor of the State University of
New York. nyti.ms/2p7PcSw
