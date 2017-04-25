PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories on
- President Trump has instructed his advisers to make
cutting the corporate tax rate to 15 percent a centerpiece of
his tax-cut blueprint to be unveiled this week, according to
people with knowledge of his plans, even if that means a
significant reduction in revenue that could jettison his
campaign promise to curb deficits. nyti.ms/2q0iyW0
- Yahoo Inc shareholders will vote on June 8 on
whether to sell the company's internet businesses to Verizon
Communications Inc for $4.48 billion. A yes vote, which
is widely expected, would end Marissa Mayer's largely
unsuccessful five-year effort to restore the internet pioneer to
greatness. nyti.ms/2q0d0ux
- The scandal at Wells Fargo & Co over the creation
of millions of fake bank accounts cost more than 5,300 people
their jobs, many of them tellers and other low-level employees.
The next group of employees who could lose their jobs are Wells
Fargo's board of directors, who face re-election on Tuesday at
the bank's annual shareholder meeting. nyti.ms/2q0nI44
- NBC News said that Megyn Kelly would start her new job
next month, with a Sunday evening showcase set to start in June.
Her new morning show, which is expected to replace an hour of
"Today", is scheduled for the fall. nyti.ms/2q08tZ8
- After 20 years as the king of cable news, O'Reilly's
return to broadcasting came not on camera, but in a 19-minute
recorded podcast on his personal website. nyti.ms/2q01iAg
