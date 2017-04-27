PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Demos Parneros, 55, who has acted as chief operating officer for the last five months, will take the top post, Barnes & Noble is to announce on Thursday. nyti.ms/2qacDxM

- American officials are widening their investigation into whether Huawei Technologies Co broke American trade controls on Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria, according to an administrative subpoena sent to Huawei and reviewed by The New York Times. nyti.ms/2qagjzj

- President Trump on Wednesday proposed sharp reductions in individual and business income tax rates and a radical reordering of the tax code that would significantly benefit the wealthy, but he offered no explanation of how the plan would be financed as he rushed to show progress before the 100-day mark of his presidency. nyti.ms/2qa2Asu

- President Trump told the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Wednesday that he would not immediately move to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, only hours after an administration official said he was likely to sign an order that would begin the process of pulling the United States out of the deal. nyti.ms/2qagnPz

- The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday outlined a sweeping plan to loosen the government's oversight of high-speed internet providers, a rebuke of a landmark policy approved two years ago to ensure that all online content is treated the same by the companies that deliver broadband service to Americans. nyti.ms/2qa2MrI