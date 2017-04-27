PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories on
- Demos Parneros, 55, who has acted as chief operating
officer for the last five months, will take the top post, Barnes
& Noble is to announce on Thursday. nyti.ms/2qacDxM
- American officials are widening their investigation into
whether Huawei Technologies Co broke American trade
controls on Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria, according to an
administrative subpoena sent to Huawei and reviewed by The New
York Times. nyti.ms/2qagjzj
- President Trump on Wednesday proposed sharp reductions in
individual and business income tax rates and a radical
reordering of the tax code that would significantly benefit the
wealthy, but he offered no explanation of how the plan would be
financed as he rushed to show progress before the 100-day mark
of his presidency. nyti.ms/2qa2Asu
- President Trump told the leaders of Mexico and Canada on
Wednesday that he would not immediately move to terminate the
North American Free Trade Agreement, only hours after an
administration official said he was likely to sign an order that
would begin the process of pulling the United States out of the
deal. nyti.ms/2qagnPz
- The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on
Wednesday outlined a sweeping plan to loosen the government's
oversight of high-speed internet providers, a rebuke of a
landmark policy approved two years ago to ensure that all online
content is treated the same by the companies that deliver
broadband service to Americans. nyti.ms/2qa2MrI
