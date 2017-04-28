PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28

April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump warned of the possibility of a "major, major conflict" with North Korea in an interview in which he said he was seeking a diplomatic solution to concerns that Pyongyang was preparing to conduct another nuclear test. nyti.ms/2oRKFCP

- Swirling tensions at Fox News burst into public view on Thursday as one of its stars, Sean Hannity, spoke out in defense of an embattled executive at the center of an expanding culture clash inside the network. nyti.ms/2oRsFbS

- Anthony Levandowski, the Uber Technologies Inc executive accused of stealing trade secrets from Google, is stepping aside from leading some of the company's work on self-driving vehicles, amid a bare-knuckled legal fight between the two technology giants. nyti.ms/2oRNTX7

- David Dao, the doctor who was seen being dragged off a United Airlines jet this month in videos that sparked widespread outrage, has reached a settlement with the airline for an undisclosed amount, his lawyers said on Thursday. nyti.ms/2oRNDHq

- New Balance has won a rare legal victory in China in an intellectual property dispute: a court has ordered five shoe manufacturers and sellers to pay the state $250,000 for using the American shoemaker's signature slanting "N" logo. nyti.ms/2oRKasw