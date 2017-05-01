PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories on the
- Twenty-first Century Fox Inc is in talks with
Blackstone Group LP, the giant investment firm, to make
an offer for Tribune Media and its stable of television
stations, people briefed on the negotiations said on Sunday
night, a move that would potentially forestall a rival bid for
Tribune. nyti.ms/2oOfAUO
- Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on
Sunday to fund the government through September, according to
aides from both parties, effectively ending any suspense about
the possibility of a government shutdown next weekend. nyti.ms/2oO7gEv
- During their "very friendly conversation", the
administration said in a late-night statement, Mr. Trump invited
Mr. Duterte, an authoritarian leader accused of ordering
extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in the Philippines, to
visit him at the White House. nyti.ms/2oO4r6s
- Starting on Sept 9, NBCUniversal will turn one of its
smallest cable properties, Sprout, into a network called
Universal Kids, said Deirdre Brennan, who will oversee the
effort. nyti.ms/2oNQW6O
- The Turkish government expanded its crackdown on dissent
and free expression over the weekend, purging nearly 4,000 more
public officials, blocking access to Wikipedia and banning
television matchmaking shows. nyti.ms/2oNXrXb
