PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3

May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said Tuesday that the number of iPhones sold globally fell 1 percent in the first calendar quarter, compared with the same period a year ago, although revenue rose to $52.9 billion as more customers bought the supersized, more expensive iPhone 7 Plus. nyti.ms/2p7gU0W

- Dr. Mario Molina, chief executive of the California health insurance company founded by his father, was abruptly removed from his position at Molina Healthcare Inc, according to an announcement by the company on Tuesday. His brother, John, the company's chief financial officer, was also immediately replaced. nyti.ms/2p7aoY9

- Facing new corporate demands and political pressure from a Trump administration that wants to curb immigrant work visas, Infosys Ltd, one of India's leading tech outsourcing companies, said Tuesday that it will hire up to 10,000 Americans to serve its clients in the United States. nyti.ms/2p6OyUR

- The head of President Trump's re-election campaign accused CNN of "censorship" on Tuesday afternoon after the broadcast network refused to run the group's latest advertisement. nyti.ms/2p7gfg0

- With two days left before an 11-day recess and no vote scheduled, House Republican leaders worked on Tuesday to win votes one at a time for their latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act after an influential Republican voice on health care came out against the measure. nyti.ms/2p7bHGB (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)