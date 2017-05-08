PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sinclair Broadcast Group is nearing a deal to buy Tribune Media for about $44 a share, and the deal is expected to be announced as soon as Monday morning. nyti.ms/2ppFz10

- The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed five members of a major scientific review board. E.P.A. administrator spokesman Scott Pruitt said he would consider replacing the scientists with industry representatives whose pollution the agency is supposed to regulate. nyti.ms/2ppp6K9

- President Trump is set to announce a slate of 10 nominations to the lower federal courts on Monday. There are more than more than 120 openings on the lower federal courts to be filled. nyti.ms/2ppN6wN

- Emmanuel Macron won France's presidential election on Sunday, defeating the staunch nationalist Marine Le Pen after voters firmly rejected her far-right message and backed his call for centrist change. nyti.ms/2ppqXyB

