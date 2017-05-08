PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the
- Sinclair Broadcast Group is nearing a deal to buy
Tribune Media for about $44 a share, and the deal is
expected to be announced as soon as Monday morning. nyti.ms/2ppFz10
- The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed five members
of a major scientific review board. E.P.A. administrator
spokesman Scott Pruitt said he would consider replacing the
scientists with industry representatives whose pollution the
agency is supposed to regulate. nyti.ms/2ppp6K9
- President Trump is set to announce a slate of 10
nominations to the lower federal courts on Monday. There are
more than more than 120 openings on the lower federal courts to
be filled. nyti.ms/2ppN6wN
- Emmanuel Macron won France's presidential election on
Sunday, defeating the staunch nationalist Marine Le Pen after
voters firmly rejected her far-right message and backed his call
for centrist change. nyti.ms/2ppqXyB
