PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 10

May 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Eight Democratic senators led by Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts called for a federal investigation into whether
billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn violated laws against
insider trading and market manipulation in his role as a special
adviser to President Trump. nyti.ms/2q19MWR
- Walt Disney reported better-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with theme park profits up 20
percent and movie income increasing by 21 percent. nyti.ms/2q1oux9
- Amazon introduced the latest model in its
expanding family of Echo products, the Echo Show, which has a
seven-inch touch screen and a video camera that let people place
video or voice calls over Wi-Fi. Amazon also said it would
release a free software update this week that brings
voice-calling features to existing Echo devices. nyti.ms/2q12Itc
- President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, abruptly
terminating the top official leading a criminal investigation
into whether Trump's advisers colluded with the Russian
government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential
election. nyti.ms/2q1136V
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)