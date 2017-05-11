PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 11

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Abercrombie & Fitch said on Wednesday that it has begun talks to sell itself. It said it was in "preliminary discussions" with unnamed suitors after it received expressions of interest. nyti.ms/2q4XzRc
- Twenty-First Century Fox said on Monday that it had incurred costs of $10 million "related to settlements of pending and potential litigations" during its third quarter in the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations at Fox News. nyti.ms/2q5jesj
- Snap Inc, the parent of the messaging app Snapchat, reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations reporting a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter. Its revenue was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its user growth was decelerating sharply. nyti.ms/2q5btTl
- The Department of Homeland Security is considering banning laptops and other large electronic devices from carry-on bags on flights from Europe to the United States. The action would extend a limited ban that was put in place in March. nyti.ms/2q5qzIs
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.