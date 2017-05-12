PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories on the
- The United States has reached a set of narrow trade deals
with China covering areas like electronic payment services, beef
and poultry while leaving untouched bigger issues that could
still complicate relations between the two major trading
partners. nyti.ms/2q9lS05
- In a setback for Uber, a federal judge denied a motion to
move a legal showdown between Uber and Waymo into private
arbitration. Uber has been accused of stealing valuable
technology from Waymo in the lawsuit. nyti.ms/2q95flj
- SoftBank said on Thursday that it was leading a
$502 million investment in Improbable, a British start-up
focused on creating expansive virtual worlds. The investment for
a a minority stake will value Improbable at more than $1
billion. nyti.ms/2q98FEK
- Sony Pictures Entertainment, bedeviled in recent years by
movie misfires, a devastating cyber-attack and executive
ejections, on Thursday named Tony Vinciquerra its chairman and
chief executive. nyti.ms/2q9ksCR
