PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17

- Just weeks after ESPN laid off about 100 journalists and on-air commentators, the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" unveiled a new programming slate on Tuesday filled with big personalities but short on the kind of highlight shows that for many years were the foundation of the network. (nyti.ms/2pUOG9x)

- Developing nations and environmental groups condemned the presence of corporate lobbyists at a climate change talk session in Germany, but the United States defended it. (nyti.ms/2pV0RD1)

- The 25 best-paid managers earned a collective $11 billion in 2016. But some big names, like William Ackman and John Paulson, did not make the cut. (nyti.ms/2pV0vfD)

- Bill Maris, who stepped down in August from a venture capital fund associated with Google, announced on Tuesday that he has opened a new fund, Section 32, with about $150 million under management. (nyti.ms/2pUYz6P)

- U.S. President Donald Trump's appetite for chaos, coupled with his disregard for the self-protective conventions of the presidency, has left his staff confused and squabbling. And his own mood, according to two advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, has become sour and dark, and he has turned against most of his aides — even his son-in-law, Jared Kushner — describing them in a fury as "incompetent," according to one of those advisers. (nyti.ms/2pV38Ox)

- As Puerto Rico faces an economic meltdown, residents are preparing to vote in June in a nonbinding referendum on whether to try to become the 51st state. (nyti.ms/2pV3LHU) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)