PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 22

- In a shake-up reflecting the pressures on the American auto industry, Ford Motor Co is replacing its chief executive, Mark Fields, according to officials briefed on the move. nyti.ms/2qG3yfB

- A small Boston company, founded by the inventor of a popular corporate encryption technology called RSA SecurID, sued Apple Inc and Visa Inc, arguing that the Apple Pay digital payment technology violates its patents. nyti.ms/2qG0y2R

- America's biggest television networks invited advertisers to New York institutions such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center last week, giving them an early glimpse at their fall lineups and treating them to lavish parties and a parade of stars including Stephen Colbert, Kim Kardashian and Tony Romo, all with the aim of attracting billions of dollars in advertising by the end of the summer. nyti.ms/2qFTMKe

- Nine months after Uber Technologies Inc rolled out self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh, the city's relationship with the ride-hailing company has soured. nyti.ms/2qG8VLF

- Huntsman Corp is close to a deal to merge with a Swiss counterpart, Clariant AG, and create a large trans-Atlantic chemical maker at a time of consolidation within the industry, a person briefed on the matter said Sunday evening. nyti.ms/2qG9yVx

- Suppliers of a simple, critical medication — sodium bicarbonate solution — have run out, leaving doctors to postpone chemotherapy treatments and surgeries. nyti.ms/2qFX68l