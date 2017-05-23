PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories on the
- President Donald Trump's first budget promises booming
economic growth, sharp tax cuts and an end to federal deficits.
Experts say it's too good to be true. nyti.ms/2qJF450
- Arconic Inc, an industrial parts maker, will give
the hedge fund Elliott Management three seats on its board,
avoiding a proxy fight and the potential for an investor revolt.
nyti.ms/2qJEZ19
- Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $97.4 million on Monday
in a settlement after a long federal investigation into Banamex
USA. In exchange, the Justice Department will not file criminal
charges against the bank in connection with inadequate oversight
of Banamex USA, which is based in California. nyti.ms/2qJIDrP
- Kenyan drivers say that Uber Technologies Inc's
plans to start a discounted service in Nairobi will eat further
into their already meager earnings. nyti.ms/2qJMTI3
- More evidence emerged Monday that North Korean hackers
were behind the global ransomware attack that still holds
hundreds of thousands of computers hostage, according
researchers at the security company Symantec Corp. nyti.ms/2qJDJuZ
