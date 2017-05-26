PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 26

May 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is considering moving responsibility for overseeing more than $1 trillion in student debt from the Education Department to the Treasury Department, a switch that would radically change the system that helps 43 million students finance higher education. nyti.ms/2qpAh5a

- A Seattle law firm that specializes in suing automakers has filed a class-action lawsuit against General Motors Co , accusing the company of programming some of its heavy-duty pickup trucks to cheat on diesel emissions tests. nyti.ms/2qpz4es

- Companies are sticking by Fox News's Sean Hannity as he promotes his conspiracy theory surrounding the murder of a DNC staff member, claiming he is not violating their core values. nyti.ms/2qpLL8X

- Saudi Arabia's largest sovereign wealth fund will make a $20 billion investment in a new Blackstone Group LP infrastructure project, which could then double in size. nyti.ms/2qpA8io

- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extended oil production cuts through March 2018, after a meeting in Vienna on Thursday. The move follows a decision this month by Saudi Arabia and Russia to do so. nyti.ms/2qpKqPp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)