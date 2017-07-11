FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11
2017年7月11日

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dalian Wanda Group said it would sell its theme parks as part of a $9.3 billion deal with the property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd, that includes 76 hotels and a major chunk of 13 tourism projects. nyti.ms/2u2CdXh

- Germany's Siemens said a Russian customer had illegally shipped two power plant turbines to Crimea instead of their intended destination in southern Russia. nyti.ms/2u2V58J

- Abercrombie & Fitch said it would end talks to sell itself. The company said it would instead focus on carrying out its own strategic plan as a stand-alone company. nyti.ms/2tIp2IA

- President Trump on Monday named Randal K. Quarles, a former Treasury Department official, to serve as the Federal Reserve's top watchdog overseeing Wall Street and to play a leading role in the administration's plans to reduce financial regulation. nyti.ms/2u7qwym

- Microsoft Corp plans to announce on Tuesday that it is harnessing the unused channels between television broadcasts, known as white spaces, to help get more of rural America online. nyti.ms/2tCinkF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

