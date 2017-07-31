FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 凌晨4点20分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said in a letter it had removed apps from China store that helped internet users evade censorship. Software made by foreign companies to help Chinese users avoid the country's system of internet filters had vanished from Apple's app store in the mainland. nyti.ms/2v9Tezx

- Interviews for control over Uber Technologies Inc with more than a dozen people close to the process, indicate that board members' relationships have been damaged by leaks, shifting wildly as alliances are forged and then broken. nyti.ms/2v9R1Uz

- The owners of DC United, Washington's major league soccer team, are quietly weighing a sale of the franchise. The potential sale arose from efforts by DC United's majority owners to sell a 35 percent stake once held by the investor Will Chang who sold that stake to the team last fall. nyti.ms/2v9GXec

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below