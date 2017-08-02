FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - August 2
2017年8月2日

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - August 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Carl Reichardt, who as chairman and chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1980s and 1990s, introduced a new approach to commercial banking that served as a model for the industry, died on July 13 at his home in Belvedere, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area. nyti.ms/2uXG85y

- Malaysia's scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1MDB Global Investments Ltd has missed a July deadline to make about $629 million in payments as part of a settlement with an Abu Dhabi government fund. nyti.ms/2uXmTtd

- Volkswagen AG suffered another blow to its reputation on Tuesday after it was barred from receiving European Union research financing over allegations it misused a previous loan to cheat on emissions. nyti.ms/2uXr7Rm

- The White House is preparing to open a broad investigation into China's trade practices, amid growing worries in the United States over a Chinese government-led effort to make the country a global leader in microchips, electric cars and other crucial technologies of the future. nyti.ms/2uXrOdq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

